Film Director Answers Sailor's Questions

221006-N-VX158-1131 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2022) From the left, Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon, Public Affairs Officer for San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW), Justin “J.D.” Dillard, director of the film "Devotion," and Bruce Dillard, a native of Philadelphia, Penn., answer service member questions after a private screening of Dillard’s new film. SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

