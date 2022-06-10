Film Director Introduces New Film Before SFFW Screening

221006-N-VX158-1108 SAN FRANCISCO (Oct. 6, 2022) Justin “J.D.” Dillard, director of the film "Devotion," addresses the crowd before a private screening of his new film Devotion during San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s Sea services. During Fleet Week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terrin Hartman)

