SAN FRANCISCO (October 6, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Daniel Rangelkramp, a combat engineer assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Task Force San Francisco, participates in a food bank donation to the local community as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:10 Photo ID: 7455350 VIRIN: 221006-M-AI445-1021 Resolution: 4480x5798 Size: 15.41 MB Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors prepare bags of food during Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.