SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors prepare bags of food during Food Bank

SAN FRANCISCO (October 6, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Vanessa Martin, a bulk fuel specialist assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Task Force San Francisco, is interviewed during a food bank donation as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

