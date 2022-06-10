Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors prepare bags of food during Food Bank [Image 7 of 9]

    SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors prepare bags of food during Food Bank

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego 

    Navy Region Southwest

    SAN FRANCISCO (October 6, 2022) U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 11, Task Force San Francisco, participate in a food bank donation to the local community as part of San Francisco Fleet Week (SFFW). SFFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service event, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of the city and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 21:12
    Location: SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SF Fleet Week: Marines, Sailors prepare bags of food during Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Aldo Sessarego, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Francisco Fleet Week
    SFFW
    SF Fleet Week
    USMC: I MEF
    SFFW2022

