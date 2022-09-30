Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness [Image 3 of 3]

    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Steve Elstrom 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, held their unit foundational day for Victory Wellness on September 30 at McCormick Park. In addition to participation in the American Red Cross’s first surge stress solutions reconnection workshop Soldiers discussed integrity in a session led by 1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron non-commissioned officers in charge.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:54
    Photo ID: 7454938
    VIRIN: 221007-A-JF844-003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.59 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness [Image 3 of 3], by Steve Elstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022
    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness
    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    resilience
    integrity
    Army values
    Victory Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT