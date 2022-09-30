1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, held their unit foundational day for Victory Wellness on September 30 at McCormick Park. In addition to participation in the American Red Cross’s first surge stress solutions reconnection workshop Soldiers discussed integrity in a session led by 1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron non-commissioned officers in charge.

