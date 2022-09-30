Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022 [Image 1 of 3]

    American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Steve Elstrom 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Carmen Stein and Marilynn Parker, part of a group of ten American Red Cross volunteer therapists, visited Fort Riley Sept. 30 to conduct stress solutions reconnection workshops with Soldiers. Stein, an Army veteran and one of the final members of the Women's Army Corps, was stationed at Fort Riley beginning 1975 and returned to the post for the first time in more than 40 years. Parker, currently a Military and Family Life Counselor with an Oklahoma National Guard unit, has previously served a similar role at Fort Riley. The pair, part of a group of ten therapists, facilitated small group discussions with Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division to provide the warriors techniques on stress reduction and mental health resiliency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 14:55
    Photo ID: 7454934
    VIRIN: 221007-A-JF844-001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by Steve Elstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022
    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness
    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Cross
    resilient
    Victory Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT