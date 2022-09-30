American Red Cross volunteers provide stress resiliency training to Soldiers Sept. 30, 2022

Carmen Stein and Marilynn Parker, part of a group of ten American Red Cross volunteer therapists, visited Fort Riley Sept. 30 to conduct stress solutions reconnection workshops with Soldiers. Stein, an Army veteran and one of the final members of the Women's Army Corps, was stationed at Fort Riley beginning 1975 and returned to the post for the first time in more than 40 years. Parker, currently a Military and Family Life Counselor with an Oklahoma National Guard unit, has previously served a similar role at Fort Riley. The pair, part of a group of ten therapists, facilitated small group discussions with Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division to provide the warriors techniques on stress reduction and mental health resiliency.

