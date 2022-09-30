1-6 Air Cavalry Squadron Soldiers focus on stress reduction as part of Operation Victory Wellness

Soldiers of the 1st Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, participated in the American Red Cross’s first surge stress solutions reconnection workshop on September 30. Licensed volunteer therapists with the American Red Cross traveled to McCormick Park, Fort Riley, for the sessions attended by more than 200 Soldiers.

