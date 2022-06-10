Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Parliamentarian Presentation [Image 3 of 7]

    Parliamentarian Presentation

    ILLESHEIM, GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    It's Faces Friday!

    Yesterday Oct 6th, 2022 German Federal Parliamentarians, Herr Tobias Winkler, and Herr Thomas Erndl Visited Storck Barracks in Illesheim Germany to tour the airfield and learn about the mission and capability of our Iron Eagles

    As we grow stronger bonds with our partners and allies we grow stronger together

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 11:55
    Photo ID: 7454648
    VIRIN: 221006-A-VB804-601
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 7.05 MB
    Location: ILLESHEIM, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Parliamentarian Presentation [Image 7 of 7], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    stronger together

