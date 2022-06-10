Parliamentarian Presentation

It's Faces Friday!
Yesterday Oct 6th, 2022 German Federal Parliamentarians, Herr Tobias Winkler, and Herr Thomas Erndl Visited Storck Barracks in Illesheim Germany to tour the airfield and learn about the mission and capability of our Iron Eagles
As we grow stronger bonds with our partners and allies we grow stronger together
|10.06.2022
|10.07.2022 11:55
|7454638
|221006-A-VB804-172
|1200x1600
|246.77 KB
|ILLESHEIM, DE
|1
|0
