USACE survey vessel opens path for movement in Fort Myers Beach Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers uses the Hydro survey vessel "Blackwater" on the water near Fort Myers, Fla. Oct. 5, 2022 to survey vessel paths of debris and sunken ships. The vessel cleared the path for all vehicles before they could enter the Fort Myers Harbor.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:22 Photo ID: 7454375 VIRIN: 221005-A-BO243-2021 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 6.7 MB Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US