    FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The Double E shrimp vessel lays damaged as many damaged shrimp boats and debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. Hurricane Ian left this Fort Myers marina destroyed, with boats flung around and piers damaged.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 08:22
    Photo ID: 7454368
    VIRIN: 221005-A-BO243-1098
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 852.16 KB
    Location: FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Damage boats and debris in Fort Myers [Image 17 of 17], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Mark Rankin
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22
    USACEIAN

