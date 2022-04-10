The boat "Crackerjack" rests on top of an SUV in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers. Hurricane Ian left this Fort Myers marina destroyed, with boats flung around and piers damaged.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7454369
|VIRIN:
|221005-A-BO243-2000
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT MYERS BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Damage boats and debris in Fort Myers [Image 17 of 17], by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of engineers visits Hurricane Ian battered Fort Myers Beach
