Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 4 of 6]

    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    10.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Sparky pose for a photo with the signed 2022 Fire Prevention Month proclamation at the CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Iorazaki fire station Oct. 7, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:41
    Photo ID: 7454192
    VIRIN: 221007-N-HI376-1040
    Resolution: 6125x4192
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing
    CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fire safety
    firefighters
    Fire Prevention Month
    CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT