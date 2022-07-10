Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) and Jared Whittemore, fire chief at Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services Sasebo, and CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services firefighters pose for a photo with the signed 2022 Fire Prevention Month proclamation at the CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Iorazaki fire station Oct. 7, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 02:41
|Photo ID:
|7454191
|VIRIN:
|221007-N-HI376-1033
|Resolution:
|6050x4122
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jeremy Graham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT