CFAS 2022 Fire Prevention Month Proclamation Signing

Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS), signs the 2022 Fire Prevention Month proclamation alongside Jared Whittemore, fire chief at Commander Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services at the CNRJ Fire and Emergency Services Iorazaki fire station Oct. 7, 2022. For 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

