APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2022) The Republic of Korea Sohn Wonyil class diesel-electric submarine ROKS SINDOLSEOK (SS 082) sails into Apra Harbor towards Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Naval Base Guam is home to several Los Angeles-class attack submarines and supports operations with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7454018
|VIRIN:
|220924-N-XP344-1158
|Resolution:
|6520x4346
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT