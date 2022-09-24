ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2022) The Republic of Korea Sohn Wonyil class diesel-electric submarine ROKS SINDOLSEOK (SS 082) sails into Apra Harbor towards Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Naval Base Guam is home to several Los Angeles-class attack submarines and supports operations with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

