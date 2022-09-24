Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 2 of 6]

    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2022) The Republic of Korea Sohn Wonyil class diesel-electric submarine ROKS SINDOLSEOK (SS 082) sails into Apra Harbor towards Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Naval Base Guam is home to several Los Angeles-class attack submarines and supports operations with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 20:42
    Photo ID: 7454017
    VIRIN: 220924-N-XP344-1054
    Resolution: 5700x3946
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam
    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam
    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam
    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam
    Republic of Korea Sohn Wonyil class diesel-electric submarine ROKS SINDOLSEOK (SS 082) sails into Apra Harbor
    ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Guam
    ROKS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT