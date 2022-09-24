APRA HARBOR, Guam (Sept. 24, 2022) The Republic of Korea Sohn Wonyil class diesel-electric submarine ROKS SINDOLSEOK (SS 082) sails into Apra Harbor towards Naval Base Guam, Sept. 24. Naval Base Guam is home to several Los Angeles-class attack submarines and supports operations with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Luke Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 20:42
|Photo ID:
|7454021
|VIRIN:
|220924-N-YU102-1018
|Resolution:
|4148x2672
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ROKS Shin Dol-seok Enters Apra Harbor, Guam [Image 6 of 6], by Member: 1743802, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT