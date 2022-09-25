U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Gollas, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, measures the distance between damaged areas of the runway during a basic recovery after attack (BRAAT) training exercise, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, September 25, 2022. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 20:42 Photo ID: 7454015 VIRIN: 220925-M-WV648-1161 Resolution: 3873x5809 Size: 2.89 MB Location: OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.