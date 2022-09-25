U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Drake Whobrey, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, participates in a basic recovery after attack (BRAAT) training exercise, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, September 25, 2022. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7453997
|VIRIN:
|220925-M-WV648-1086
|Resolution:
|5820x3880
|Size:
|837.59 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
