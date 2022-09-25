Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack [Image 14 of 15]

    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.25.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Daniel Gollas, a combat engineer with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172, measures the distance between damaged areas of the runway during a basic recovery after attack (BRAAT) training exercise, at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, September 25, 2022. MWSS-172 conducted a BRAAT in order to maintain readiness by demonstrating the ability to rapidly restore an airfield to operational capability following a simulated attack.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Emily Weiss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 20:43
    Photo ID: 7454014
    VIRIN: 220925-M-WV648-1158
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.29 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Emily Weiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack
    MWSS-172 Conducts Basic Recovery After Attack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    MWSS-172
    BRAAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT