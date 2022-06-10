Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 20 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221006-N-LI114-2130 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 6, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Gregory Blandon, from Los Angeles, directs an MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 6. HSC 12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7453653
    VIRIN: 221006-N-LI114-2130
    Resolution: 5615x3225
    Size: 910.98 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

