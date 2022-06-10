Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 18 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night

    SEA OF JAPAN

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Jarmiolowski 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    221006-N-LI114-2075 SEA OF JAPAN (Oct. 6, 2022) Lt. j.g. Sylvester Williams signals an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 115, after landing on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Sea of Japan, Oct. 6. The Eagles conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group, and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael B. Jarmiolowski)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 16:23
    Photo ID: 7453645
    VIRIN: 221006-N-LI114-2075
    Resolution: 6440x3205
    Size: 877.23 KB
    Location: SEA OF JAPAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations at night [Image 20 of 20], by PO2 Michael Jarmiolowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Night
    CVN 76
    7th fleet
    Flight Operations
    Flight Deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

