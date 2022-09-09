NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

Sailors stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth prepare to retire a flag in honor of lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, during the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held Sept. 9 at the Headquarters Building, on the installation. (US Navy photos by Candateshia Pafford/Released)

