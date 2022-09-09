Sailors stationed at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth raise the flag during morning colors and reveille as part of the 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held Sept. 9 at the Headquarters Building, on the installation. (US Navy photos by Candateshia Pafford/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 10:13
|Photo ID:
|7452842
|VIRIN:
|220909-O-OT855-121
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Candateshia Pafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT