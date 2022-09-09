Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Photo by Candateshia Pafford 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    Military and civilian personnel at Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth gathered at the installation’s headquarters building Sept. 9 to hold a flag retirement and remembrance ceremony for all the lives lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (US Navy photos by Candateshia Pafford/Released)

    NAS JRB Fort Worth holds 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

