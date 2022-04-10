VADM Brad Cooper visits Qatar

221004-N-ZA692-1015 AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Oct. 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad

Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, poses for a photo with Qatar Armed Forces Chief of

Staff Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nabet at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 4. (U.S.

Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

