    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Brad Cooper visits Qatar [Image 4 of 4]

    VADM Brad Cooper visits Qatar

    AL UDIED AIR BASE, QATAR

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    221004-N-ZA692-1015 AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Oct. 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad
    Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, poses for a photo with Qatar Armed Forces Chief of
    Staff Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nabet at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 4. (U.S.
    Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 04:25
    Location: AL UDIED AIR BASE, QA
    This work, VADM Brad Cooper visits Qatar [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    C5F

