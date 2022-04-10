VADM Brad Cooper visits Qatar

221004-N-ZA692-1015 AL UDEID AIR BASE, Qatar (Oct. 4, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad
Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, poses for a photo with Qatar Armed Forces Chief of
Staff Lt. Gen. Salem Al-Nabet at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Oct. 4. (U.S.
Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 04:25
|Photo ID:
|7452445
|VIRIN:
|221004-N-ZA692-1015
|Resolution:
|5837x3891
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|AL UDIED AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
