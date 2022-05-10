Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Delbert D. Black Change of Command [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Delbert D. Black Change of Command

    HAMAD PORT, QATAR

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah  

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet         

    221005-N-ZA692-1 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Mark Gallagher during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 04:25
    Photo ID: 7452444
    VIRIN: 221005-N-ZA692-1467
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 962.22 KB
    Location: HAMAD PORT, QA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Delbert D. Black Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Anita Chebahtah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Delbert D. Black Holds Change of Command in Qatar

    CENTCOM
    5th Fleet
    C5F
    DDG 119
    Delbert Black

