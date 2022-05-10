USS Delbert D. Black Change of Command

221005-N-ZA692-1 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, presents a Meritorious Service Medal to Cmdr. Mark Gallagher during a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

