USS Delbert D. Black Change of Command

221005-N-ZA692-1 HAMAD PORT, Qatar (Oct. 5, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, arrives to a change of command ceremony aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), Oct. 5. During the ceremony, Cmdr. Adam Stein relieved Cmdr. Mark Gallagher as commanding officer of Delbert D. Black. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anita Chebahtah)

