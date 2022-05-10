TOKYO (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Space Force Gen John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, left, and Commander of United States Forces Japan, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Ricky Rupp, right, visit Japan’s Ministry of Defense to engage with senior officials, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Raymond and Rupp reinforced the United States’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance following a North Korean ballistic missile launch that passed over northern Japan on Oct. 4th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 00:41 Photo ID: 7452223 VIRIN: 221005-N-MD802-1031 Resolution: 6797x4531 Size: 15.96 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.