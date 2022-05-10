USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense

TOKYO (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, left, speaks with Japan Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, right, during his visit to engage with senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Raymond reinforced the United States’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance following a North Korean ballistic missile launch that passed over northern Japan on Oct. 4th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

