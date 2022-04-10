Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense [Image 2 of 13]

    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense

    JAPAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    TOKYO (Oct. 5, 2022) U.S. Space Force Gen. John W. Raymond, Chief of Space Operations, right, enters his name in the logbook of Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shunji Izutsu, JASDF Chief of Staff, left, during his visit to engage with senior officials from Japan’s Ministry of Defense, in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 5, 2022. Raymond reinforced the United States’ ironclad commitment to the U.S.-Japan alliance following a North Korean ballistic missile launch that passed over northern Japan on Oct. 4th. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 00:41
    Photo ID: 7452218
    VIRIN: 221004-N-MD802-1045
    Resolution: 6932x4621
    Size: 20.01 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense
    USSF Gen. John W. Raymond visits Japan's Ministry of Defense

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Ministry Of Defense
    USSF
    JSDF
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT