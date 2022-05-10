Staff Sgt. Michael Breault of Squad 12, representing the U.S Army Special Operations Command, drags a sled during the stress shoot portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery T. Frost)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7451889
|VIRIN:
|221005-A-LN610-0219
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|13.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
