Staff Sgt. Michael Breault of Squad 12, representing the U.S Army Special Operations Command, drags a sled during the stress shoot portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery T. Frost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:58 Photo ID: 7451889 VIRIN: 221005-A-LN610-0219 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 13.98 MB Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.