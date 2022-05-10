Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022 [Image 2 of 8]

    Army Squad Best Competition 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2022

    Photo by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Spc. Nathan J. Wallen of Squad 5, representing the U.S Army Special Operations Command, scales a barrier during the stress shoot portion of the Army Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 5, 2022. The week-long competition will assess each squad on their technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team, featuring a multitude of fitness, knowledge and combat-related events. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zachery T. Frost)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 22:57
    Photo ID: 7451887
    VIRIN: 221005-A-LN610-0040
    Resolution: 5748x3832
    Size: 10.95 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    55TH Signal Company
    Combat Camera
    U.S. Army
    fort bragg
    armybestsquad
    Army best squad

