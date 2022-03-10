U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Victoria Gonzalez, a motor transport operator with Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3d Marine Logistics Group, left, and Col. Christopher Haar, commanding officer of CLR-3, speak with Republic of Korea Marine Corps Lt. Col Kim Jaisuk during the KAMANDAG 6 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 22:56
|Photo ID:
|7451884
|VIRIN:
|221003-M-ER396-1143
|Resolution:
|4686x3124
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
