Military leaders representing the nations of the Philippines, Republic of Korea, Japan, and the United States participate in the KAMANDAG 6 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

