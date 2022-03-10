Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Raul Caldez and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Darryl Ayers, 3d Marine Division operations officer, unfurl the exercise flag during the KAMANDAG 6 opening ceremony at Fort Bonifacio, Philippines, Oct. 3, 2022. KAMANDAG is an annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 22:58
|Photo ID:
|7451881
|VIRIN:
|221003-M-ER396-1099
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 6 Opening Ceremony, by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS
