    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam [Image 4 of 5]

    Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam

    GUAM

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Naomi Johnson 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 30, 2022) – Cmdr. Jason Paradis, left, speaks to Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, right, during a tour of the facilities at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, following the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine, Sept. 30. SWCM is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 20:08
    Photo ID: 7451796
    VIRIN: 220930-N-VO134-1049
    Resolution: 4256x3040
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: GU
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Naomi Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    tour
    Korea
    guam
    Navy
    submarine

