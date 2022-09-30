Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 30, 2022) – Cmdr. Jason Paradis, left, speaks to Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, right, during a tour of the facilities at Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, following the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), between Republic of Korea Navy and United States Navy Submarine, Sept. 30. SWCM is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

