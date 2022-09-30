Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 30, 2022) –Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, left, and Capt. Carl Trask, Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, right, pose for a photo during a gift exchange, following the 55th Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM), between the Republic of Korea Navy and U.S. Navy, Sept. 30. SWCM is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

