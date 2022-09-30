Republic of Korea Navy Visits Guam

POLARIS POINT, Guam (Sep. 30, 2022) – Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Submarine Group 7, left, and Rear Adm. Suyoul Lee, Commander, Republic of Korea Navy Submarine Force, right, pose for a photo with a signed memorandum at the conclusion of the 55th semi-annual Submarine Warfare Committee Meeting (SWCM) in Guam, Sept. 30. SWCM is intended to bring together leaders of both the U.S. and the Republic of Korea submarine forces to discuss combined submarine training and force integration. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Naomi Johnson)

