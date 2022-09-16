U.S. Green Berets from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne), conduct Close Quarter Battle (CQB) training at Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 16, 2022. This special operations forces led exercise is designed to offer advanced combined tactics training in coordination with strengthening NATO Allies’ capabilities, information sharing, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 19:08
|Photo ID:
|7451736
|VIRIN:
|220916-Z-VD828-3005
|Resolution:
|5581x3721
|Size:
|14.37 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, DE
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
