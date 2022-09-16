Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines [Image 11 of 15]

    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines

    GRAFENWOHR, GERMANY

    09.16.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    A U.S. Green Beret from 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) supervises Close Quarter Battle (CQB) techniques training of 45 Commando Royal Marines at Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. This special operations forces led exercise is designed to offer advanced combined tactics training in coordination with strengthening NATO Allies’ capabilities, information sharing, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 19:08
    Photo ID: 7451721
    VIRIN: 220916-Z-VD828-2049
    Resolution: 5097x7645
    Size: 15.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOHR, DE 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Julson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    10th Special Forces Group conduct CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB night training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines
    10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    Royal Marines
    CQB
    10th Special Forces Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT