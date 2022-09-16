10th Special Forces Group conducts CQB training with United Kingdom Royal Marines

Member of the 45 Commando Royal Marines, practices Close Quarter Battle (CQB) techniques training at Grafenwöhr, Germany, Sept. 15, 2022. This special operations forces led exercise is designed to offer advanced combined tactics training in coordination with strengthening NATO Allies’ capabilities, information sharing, and defending against adversaries in the European Theater.

