U.S. Sailor Stows Away A Fire Hose

221004-N-XK462-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Caleb Sandy stows away a fire house after routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

