    U.S. Sailor Stows Away A Fire Hose [Image 14 of 14]

    U.S. Sailor Stows Away A Fire Hose

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108)

    221004-N-XK462-1028 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate Seaman Caleb Sandy stows away a fire house after routine maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 19:34
    Photo ID: 7451719
    VIRIN: 221004-N-XK462-1037
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 461.42 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Sailor Stows Away A Fire Hose [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    DDG 108
    Navy
    USS Wayne E. Meyer

