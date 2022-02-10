221002-N-XK462-1079 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 2, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Britney Roberts tests a sample of JP5 during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 19:34 Photo ID: 7451712 VIRIN: 221002-N-XK462-1079 Resolution: 4280x3057 Size: 454.08 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Sailor Tests A JP5 Sample [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.