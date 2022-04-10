U.S. Sailors Conduct Routine Maintenance On Fire Hoses

221004-N-XK462-1034 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 4, 2022) U.S. Navy Ensign Christina Gonzalez, from Laredo, Texas, and U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Tyler Rodriguez, from Valinda, Calif., conduct routine maintenance on fire hoses aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108). Wayne E. Meyer is currently operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Hannah Kantner)

