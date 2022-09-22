SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) watch a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals during the ship’s command picnic, Sept. 22. Essex is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)
This work, USS Essex Command Picnic 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
