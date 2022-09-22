SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Capt. Aaron Taylor, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), speaks to Sailors during the ship’s command picnic at Petco Park, Sept. 22. Essex Sailors had the opportunity to watch a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)
|09.22.2022
|10.05.2022 17:31
|7451539
|220922-N-DZ831-0005
|3024x4032
|1.26 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|0
|0
This work, USS Essex Command Picnic 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
