    USS Essex Command Picnic 2022 [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Essex Command Picnic 2022

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) watch a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the St. Louis Cardinals during the ship’s command picnic, Sept. 22. Essex is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Omar Dominquez)

    This work, USS Essex Command Picnic 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

